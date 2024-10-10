Looking At Alibaba Gr Hldgs's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Alibaba Gr Hldgs.

Looking at options history for Alibaba Gr Hldgs (NYSE:BABA) we detected 14 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $79,784 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $517,295.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $50.0 to $120.0 for Alibaba Gr Hldgs over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Alibaba Gr Hldgs stands at 8072.09, with a total volume reaching 6,272.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Alibaba Gr Hldgs, situated within the strike price corridor from $50.0 to $120.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Alibaba Gr Hldgs Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $3.2 $3.2 $3.2 $110.00 $64.0K 11.6K 1.1K BABA CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $3.15 $3.1 $3.15 $110.00 $63.0K 11.6K 949 BABA CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $25.95 $24.5 $24.5 $100.00 $61.2K 545 0 BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $5.5 $5.4 $5.4 $120.00 $48.6K 13.3K 203 BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/11/24 $1.4 $1.23 $1.38 $110.00 $48.2K 13.6K 545

About Alibaba Gr Hldgs

Alibaba is the world's largest online and mobile commerce company as measured by gross merchandise volume. It operates China's online marketplaces, including Taobao (consumer-to-consumer) and Tmall (business-to-consumer). The China commerce retail division is the most valuable cash flow-generating business at Alibaba. Additional revenue sources include China commerce wholesale, international commerce retail/wholesale, local consumer services, cloud computing, digital media and entertainment platforms, Cainiao logistics services, and innovation initiatives/other.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Alibaba Gr Hldgs, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Alibaba Gr Hldgs Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 2,568,917, the BABA's price is up by 1.39%, now at $109.39. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 35 days.

