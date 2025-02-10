Looking At Albemarle's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Albemarle (NYSE:ALB), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ALB usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 16 extraordinary options activities for Albemarle. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 56% leaning bullish and 37% bearish. Among these notable options, 8 are puts, totaling $1,173,743, and 8 are calls, amounting to $378,083.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $60.0 and $110.0 for Albemarle, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Albemarle's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Albemarle's whale trades within a strike price range from $60.0 to $110.0 in the last 30 days.

Albemarle 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ALB PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/07/25 $0.54 $0.38 $0.41 $60.00 $410.0K 6 10.0K ALB PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $1.55 $1.44 $1.55 $70.00 $310.0K 721 2.0K ALB PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/21/25 $4.1 $4.0 $3.9 $76.00 $195.0K 0 500 ALB CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $3.6 $3.5 $3.6 $110.00 $75.6K 357 210 ALB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $8.7 $8.65 $8.7 $75.00 $74.8K 1.0K 116

About Albemarle

Albemarle is one of the world's largest lithium producers. In the lithium industry, the majority of demand comes from batteries, where lithium is used as the energy storage material, particularly in electric vehicles. Albemarle is a fully integrated lithium producer. Its upstream resources include salt brine deposits in Chile and the US and two hard rock mines in Australia, both of which are joint ventures. The company operates lithium refining plants in Chile, the US, Australia, and China. Albemarle is a global leader in the production of bromine, used in flame retardants. It is also a major producer of oil refining catalysts.

In light of the recent options history for Albemarle, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Albemarle Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 1,551,608, the ALB's price is down by -1.54%, now at $76.17. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 2 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Albemarle

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $96.0.

