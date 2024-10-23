Looking At Airbnb's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ABNB usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 9 extraordinary options activities for Airbnb. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 55% leaning bullish and 33% bearish. Among these notable options, 7 are puts, totaling $251,905, and 2 are calls, amounting to $84,250.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $100.0 to $150.0 for Airbnb during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Airbnb's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Airbnb's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $100.0 to $150.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Airbnb 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ABNB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $5.25 $5.15 $5.25 $130.00 $58.8K 1.5K 83 ABNB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $8.5 $8.45 $8.5 $135.00 $50.1K 1.9K 62 ABNB CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $5.0 $4.3 $5.0 $150.00 $50.0K 4.5K 0 ABNB CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $6.9 $6.85 $6.85 $132.00 $34.2K 10 53 ABNB PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $6.75 $6.7 $6.7 $132.00 $33.5K 70 52

About Airbnb

Started in 2008, Airbnb is the world's largest online alternative accommodation travel agency, also offering booking services for boutique hotels and experiences. Airbnb's platform offered over 8 million active accommodation listings as of June 30, 2024. Listings from the company's over 5 million hosts are spread over almost every country in the world. In 2023, 50% of revenue was from the North American region. Transaction fees for online bookings account for all its revenue.

Where Is Airbnb Standing Right Now? With a volume of 2,006,912, the price of ABNB is down -2.67% at $131.97. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 12 days. What The Experts Say On Airbnb

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $123.4.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

