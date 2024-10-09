Looking At Airbnb's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Airbnb. Our analysis of options history for Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) revealed 16 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 31% of traders were bullish, while 62% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $116,796, and 14 were calls, valued at $1,521,582.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $150.0 for Airbnb over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Airbnb's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Airbnb's whale trades within a strike price range from $100.0 to $150.0 in the last 30 days.

Airbnb Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ABNB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $13.05 $12.85 $12.85 $130.00 $321.2K 4.2K 470 ABNB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $13.1 $12.8 $12.83 $130.00 $205.4K 4.2K 917 ABNB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $13.05 $12.85 $12.87 $130.00 $128.8K 4.2K 120 ABNB CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $13.05 $12.75 $12.83 $130.00 $128.3K 4.2K 657 ABNB CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $12.95 $12.7 $12.74 $130.00 $127.4K 4.2K 650

About Airbnb

Started in 2008, Airbnb is the world's largest online alternative accommodation travel agency, also offering booking services for boutique hotels and experiences. Airbnb's platform offered over 8 million active accommodation listings as of June 30, 2024. Listings from the company's over 5 million hosts are spread over almost every country in the world. In 2023, 50% of revenue was from the North American region. Transaction fees for online bookings account for all its revenue.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Airbnb, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Airbnb Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 2,159,375, with ABNB's price up by 0.72%, positioned at $133.46. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 21 days. What The Experts Say On Airbnb

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $123.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Underweight rating on Airbnb with a target price of $102. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has revised its rating downward to Underweight, adjusting the price target to $94. * An analyst from Bernstein persists with their Outperform rating on Airbnb, maintaining a target price of $155. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Mizuho continues to hold a Outperform rating for Airbnb, targeting a price of $170. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its rating to Underweight, setting a price target of $94.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Airbnb, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.