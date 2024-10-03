Looking At Airbnb's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ABNB usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for Airbnb. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 25% leaning bullish and 75% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $209,250, and 4 are calls, amounting to $177,075.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $105.0 to $135.0 for Airbnb during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Airbnb stands at 1162.4, with a total volume reaching 510.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Airbnb, situated within the strike price corridor from $105.0 to $135.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Airbnb 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ABNB CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $21.5 $21.2 $21.2 $105.00 $84.8K 44 0 ABNB PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $13.55 $13.4 $13.55 $135.00 $54.2K 540 123 ABNB PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $13.55 $13.4 $13.55 $135.00 $54.2K 540 83 ABNB PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $13.55 $13.4 $13.55 $135.00 $54.2K 540 43 ABNB PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $15.55 $15.3 $15.55 $125.00 $46.6K 193 84

About Airbnb

Started in 2008, Airbnb is the world's largest online alternative accommodation travel agency, also offering booking services for boutique hotels and experiences. Airbnb's platform offered over 8 million active accommodation listings as of June 30, 2024. Listings from the company's over 5 million hosts are spread over almost every country in the world. In 2023, 50% of revenue was from the North American region. Transaction fees for online bookings account for all its revenue.

In light of the recent options history for Airbnb, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Airbnb Trading volume stands at 674,619, with ABNB's price down by -0.89%, positioned at $125.06. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 27 days.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Airbnb with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.