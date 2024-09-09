Looking At Airbnb's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Airbnb.

Looking at options history for Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 66% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 11% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $322,154 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $73,080.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $180.0 for Airbnb over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Airbnb's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Airbnb's significant trades, within a strike price range of $60.0 to $180.0, over the past month.

Airbnb Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ABNB PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $10.7 $10.5 $10.6 $115.00 $97.5K 831 119 ABNB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $10.95 $10.65 $10.7 $115.00 $48.1K 831 206 ABNB PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $11.45 $11.4 $11.4 $120.00 $45.6K 4.4K 1.1K ABNB CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $63.8 $63.25 $63.8 $60.00 $38.2K 18 6 ABNB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $10.9 $10.8 $10.8 $120.00 $36.7K 4.4K 258

About Airbnb

Started in 2008, Airbnb is the world's largest online alternative accommodation travel agency, also offering booking services for boutique hotels and experiences. Airbnb's platform offered over 8 million active accommodation listings as of June 30, 2024. Listings from the company's over 5 million hosts are spread over almost every country in the world. In 2023, 50% of revenue was from the North American region. Transaction fees for online bookings account for all its revenue.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Airbnb, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Airbnb Trading volume stands at 1,187,655, with ABNB's price up by 0.75%, positioned at $115.14. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 51 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Airbnb options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

