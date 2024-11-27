Looking At Affirm Holdings's Recent Unusual Options Activity

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in AFRM often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 options trades for Affirm Holdings. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 25% bullish and 66% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $31,680, and 11 calls, totaling $540,849.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $45.0 to $80.0 for Affirm Holdings during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Affirm Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Affirm Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $45.0 to $80.0 in the last 30 days.

Affirm Holdings Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AFRM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $24.95 $24.55 $24.9 $60.00 $74.7K 969 30 AFRM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/29/24 $22.05 $22.0 $22.0 $45.00 $63.8K 557 33 AFRM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $4.25 $4.15 $4.24 $70.00 $63.6K 9.9K 219 AFRM CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $18.7 $18.25 $18.7 $55.00 $56.1K 2.7K 44 AFRM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $21.4 $21.2 $21.32 $47.50 $53.1K 2.7K 26

About Affirm Holdings

Affirm Holdings Inc offers a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce. It comprises a point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. The firm generates its revenue from merchant networks, and through virtual card networks among others. Geographically, it generates a majority share of its revenue from the United States.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Affirm Holdings, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Affirm Holdings With a trading volume of 3,085,236, the price of AFRM is up by 1.14%, reaching $67.03. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 71 days from now. What The Experts Say On Affirm Holdings

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $67.6.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on Affirm Holdings, maintaining a target price of $56. * An analyst from Mizuho has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Affirm Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $69. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on Affirm Holdings with a target price of $64. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on Affirm Holdings with a target price of $75. * An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Affirm Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $74.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Affirm Holdings, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

