Looking At Affirm Holdings's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in AFRM usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 19 extraordinary options activities for Affirm Holdings. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 47% leaning bullish and 47% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $1,512,420, and 13 are calls, amounting to $1,083,670.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $25.0 and $48.0 for Affirm Holdings, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Affirm Holdings stands at 1550.25, with a total volume reaching 11,412.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Affirm Holdings, situated within the strike price corridor from $25.0 to $48.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Affirm Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AFRM PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $6.95 $6.8 $6.86 $40.00 $1.2M 0 1.7K AFRM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $5.45 $5.4 $5.4 $45.00 $201.4K 644 380 AFRM CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $17.85 $17.65 $17.65 $27.50 $176.4K 2.2K 137 AFRM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $13.15 $13.1 $13.15 $40.00 $155.2K 3.7K 470 AFRM CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $13.25 $13.0 $13.05 $40.00 $130.5K 3.7K 930

About Affirm Holdings

Affirm Holdings Inc offers a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce. It comprises a point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. The firm generates its revenue from merchant networks, and through virtual card networks among others. Geographically, it generates a majority share of its revenue from the United States.

In light of the recent options history for Affirm Holdings, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Affirm Holdings With a trading volume of 4,246,237, the price of AFRM is down by -1.49%, reaching $44.31. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 47 days from now.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

