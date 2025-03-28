Looking At Advanced Micro Devices's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AMD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 52 uncommon options trades for Advanced Micro Devices.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 53% bullish and 42%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 16 are puts, for a total amount of $1,803,796, and 36 are calls, for a total amount of $2,393,869.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $80.0 to $160.0 for Advanced Micro Devices during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Advanced Micro Devices's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Advanced Micro Devices's whale activity within a strike price range from $80.0 to $160.0 in the last 30 days.

Advanced Micro Devices Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $19.2 $19.0 $19.05 $100.00 $1.1M 10.4K 606 AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $9.9 $9.85 $9.85 $130.00 $433.4K 14.9K 603 AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $8.4 $8.35 $8.4 $120.00 $239.4K 6.3K 343 AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $17.95 $17.9 $17.91 $90.00 $148.9K 2.1K 353 AMD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $10.3 $10.2 $10.2 $95.00 $132.6K 4.3K 133

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices designs a variety of digital semiconductors for markets such as PCs, gaming consoles, data centers, industrial, and automotive applications. AMD's traditional strength was in central processing units and graphics processing units used in PCs and data centers. Additionally, the firm supplies the chips found in prominent game consoles such as the Sony PlayStation and Microsoft Xbox. In 2022, the firm acquired field-programmable gate array leader Xilinx to diversify its business and augment its opportunities in key end markets such as data center and automotive.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Advanced Micro Devices, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Advanced Micro Devices's Current Market Status

With a volume of 13,770,889, the price of AMD is down -3.32% at $103.11.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 32 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $120.0.

* An analyst from Jefferies downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $120. * An analyst from Mizuho persists with their Outperform rating on Advanced Micro Devices, maintaining a target price of $120.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Advanced Micro Devices options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for AMD

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 Jefferies Downgrades Buy Hold Mar 2025 Mizuho Maintains Outperform Outperform Feb 2025 Benchmark Reiterates Buy Buy

