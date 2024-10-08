Looking At Advanced Micro Devices's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Advanced Micro Devices. Our analysis of options history for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) revealed 127 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 45% of traders were bullish, while 43% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 54 were puts, with a value of $3,486,131, and 73 were calls, valued at $7,609,155.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $5.0 to $300.0 for Advanced Micro Devices during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Advanced Micro Devices's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Advanced Micro Devices's whale activity within a strike price range from $5.0 to $300.0 in the last 30 days.

Advanced Micro Devices 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $166.45 $166.05 $166.36 $5.00 $1.4M 524 303 AMD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $166.2 $165.65 $165.95 $5.00 $331.9K 524 20 AMD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $6.85 $6.7 $6.75 $160.00 $219.3K 5.3K 1.0K AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $166.55 $166.15 $166.4 $5.00 $199.7K 524 49 AMD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $5.3 $5.25 $5.27 $155.00 $183.6K 4.4K 8.1K

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices designs a variety of digital semiconductors for markets such as PCs, gaming consoles, data centers, industrial, and automotive applications, among others. AMD's traditional strength was in central processing units, CPUs, and graphics processing units, or GPUs, used in PCs and data centers. Additionally, the firm supplies the chips found in prominent game consoles such as the Sony PlayStation and Microsoft Xbox. In 2022, the firm acquired field-programmable gate array, or FPGA, leader Xilinx to diversify its business and augment its opportunities in key end markets such as the data center and automotive.

In light of the recent options history for Advanced Micro Devices, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Advanced Micro Devices Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 21,437,659, the price of AMD is up by 0.24%, reaching $171.38. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 21 days from now. Expert Opinions on Advanced Micro Devices

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $180.0.

* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from B of A Securities lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $180. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $180.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

