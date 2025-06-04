Looking At Accenture's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Accenture (NYSE:ACN), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ACN usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 42 extraordinary options activities for Accenture. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 23% leaning bullish and 16% bearish. Among these notable options, 37 are puts, totaling $2,140,772, and 5 are calls, amounting to $385,601.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $300.0 to $370.0 for Accenture over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Accenture's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Accenture's significant trades, within a strike price range of $300.0 to $370.0, over the past month.

Accenture Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ACN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $7.2 $6.8 $7.05 $325.00 $176.7K 579 263 ACN PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/11/25 $32.0 $31.9 $31.9 $345.00 $165.8K 67 98 ACN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $56.9 $55.7 $55.7 $370.00 $111.2K 0 20 ACN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/11/25 $29.1 $28.6 $28.6 $340.00 $105.5K 13 89 ACN PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/11/25 $40.2 $38.8 $40.2 $355.00 $96.3K 10 115

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global IT services firm that provides consulting, strategy, and technology and operational services. These services run the gamut from aiding enterprises with digital transformation to procurement services to software system integration. The company provides its IT offerings to a variety of sectors, including communications, media and technology, financial services, health and public services, consumer products, and resources. Accenture employs just under 500,000 people throughout 200 cities in 51 countries.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Accenture, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Accenture Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 1,506,926, the ACN's price is up by 0.96%, now at $315.91.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 16 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Accenture

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $395.0.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Accenture with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for ACN

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 UBS Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight Overweight Mar 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for ACN

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

