Looking At 3M's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on 3M.

Looking at options history for 3M (NYSE:MMM) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 25% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $240,060 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $641,047.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $95.0 and $160.0 for 3M, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for 3M's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of 3M's whale activity within a strike price range from $95.0 to $160.0 in the last 30 days.

3M 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MMM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $24.45 $23.5 $24.4 $115.00 $424.5K 1.7K 174 MMM PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $12.5 $12.45 $12.5 $130.00 $151.2K 65 171 MMM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $9.45 $8.9 $9.45 $160.00 $94.5K 193 34 MMM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $10.4 $9.1 $9.4 $160.00 $69.5K 193 174 MMM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $12.55 $12.5 $12.5 $130.00 $63.7K 65 51

About 3M

3M, a multinational conglomerate founded in 1902, sells tens of thousands of products ranging from sponges to respirators. The firm is well known for its extensive research and development capabilities, and it is a pioneer in inventing new use cases for its proprietary technologies. 3M is organized across three business segments: safety and industrial (representing around 44% of revenue), transportation and electronics (36%), and consumer (20%). The firm recently spun off its healthcare business, now known as Solventum. Nearly half of 3M's revenue comes from outside the Americas.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding 3M, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of 3M Currently trading with a volume of 804,063, the MMM's price is down by -0.38%, now at $136.54. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 20 days. What The Experts Say On 3M

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $125.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Morgan Stanley downgraded its rating to Underweight, setting a price target of $125.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for 3M, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.