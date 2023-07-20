Lookers to assess stakeholder support for Global Auto deal

Adds details about proposed deal in paragraphs 2 and 4, details on deal support withdrawal by Cinch in paragraph 3

July 20 (Reuters) - UK's Lookers LOOK.L said on Thursday it was in talks with some of its shareholders to assess if they would favour the acquisition of the car dealership chain by Global Auto Holdings after a top shareholder said it would vote against the deal.

Last month, Global Auto Holdings, an entity related to privately-owned Canadian car dealer network Alpha Auto Group, said it would buy Lookers for about 465.4 million pounds ($601.3 million) in cash, pending requisite shareholder approval.

Global Auto Holdings said in a separate statement on Thursday Cinch Holdco UK intended to vote against the deal.

Shares of Lookers fell as much as 9% in early trading and were down 7.2% at 110.6 pence as of 0720 GMT.

Court and general meetings to seek approval for the proposed deal are scheduled to be held on July 27.

TDR Capital, which owns Cinch-owner Constellation Automotive Group, is the top shareholder in Lookers with a 19.51% stake, as per Refinitiv Eikon data.

($1 = 0.7739 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil and Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil and Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +917483275231;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.