A Look at Zurn Elkay Water's Upcoming Earnings Report

Zurn Elkay Water (NYSE:ZWS) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-04-22. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Zurn Elkay Water will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29.

Investors in Zurn Elkay Water are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.04 in the last quarter, leading to a 3.35% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Zurn Elkay Water's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.28 0.32 0.31 0.26 EPS Actual 0.32 0.34 0.33 0.29 Price Change % -3.0% -0.0% 1.0% -2.0%

Zurn Elkay Water Share Price Analysis

Shares of Zurn Elkay Water were trading at $30.06 as of April 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 9.53%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Zurn Elkay Water

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Zurn Elkay Water.

A total of 3 analyst ratings have been received for Zurn Elkay Water, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $35.67, suggesting a potential 18.66% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of CSW Industrials, Armstrong World Indus and Trex Co, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for CSW Industrials, with an average 1-year price target of $319.33, suggesting a potential 962.31% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Armstrong World Indus, with an average 1-year price target of $169.0, suggesting a potential 462.21% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Trex Co, with an average 1-year price target of $73.58, suggesting a potential 144.78% upside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for CSW Industrials, Armstrong World Indus and Trex Co, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Zurn Elkay Water Solns Neutral 3.90% $161.20M 2.29% CSW Industrials Neutral 10.68% $80.11M 2.60% Armstrong World Indus Buy 17.74% $143.90M 8.44% Trex Co Neutral -14.36% $54.74M 1.12%

Key Takeaway:

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ranks in the middle among peers for consensus rating. It is at the bottom for revenue growth. The company is at the bottom for gross profit. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions is at the bottom for return on equity.

Get to Know Zurn Elkay Water Better

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp designs procures, manufactures, and markets a range of clean water solutions for drinking water, hygiene, and sustainable water management. The company's product portfolio includes professional-grade water control and safety, water distribution and drainage, drinking water, finish plumbing, hygienic, environmental and site works products for public and private spaces.

Breaking Down Zurn Elkay Water's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Zurn Elkay Water's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 3.9%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Zurn Elkay Water's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 9.82%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Zurn Elkay Water's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.29%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Zurn Elkay Water's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.36%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Zurn Elkay Water's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.35, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Zurn Elkay Water visit their earnings calendar on our site.

