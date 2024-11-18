A Look at XPeng's Upcoming Earnings Report

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2024-11-19. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that XPeng will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.27.

The market awaits XPeng's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.00, leading to a 4.28% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at XPeng's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate -0.18 -0.27 -0.46 -0.53 EPS Actual -0.18 -0.21 -0.28 -0.44 Price Change % 4.0% -0.0% -4.0% -7.000000000000001%

Market Performance of XPeng's Stock

Shares of XPeng were trading at $12.74 as of November 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 26.78%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on XPeng

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on XPeng.

Analysts have given XPeng a total of 4 ratings, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target is $9.28, indicating a potential 27.16% downside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Lucid Gr and Thor Industries, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Lucid Gr received a Neutral consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $3.75, implying a potential 70.57% downside. The prevailing sentiment among analysts is an Neutral trajectory for Thor Industries, with an average 1-year price target of $111.0, implying a potential 771.27% upside. Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Lucid Gr and Thor Industries, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Rivian Automotive Neutral -34.63% $-392M -17.30% Lucid Gr Neutral 45.15% $-212.51M -30.64% Thor Industries Neutral -7.45% $401.33M 2.23%

Key Takeaway:

XPeng is positioned in the middle among its peers for revenue growth, with one peer showing positive growth and another with a significant decline. In terms of gross profit, XPeng is at the bottom compared to its peers. However, XPeng's return on equity is higher than one peer but lower than the other. Overall, XPeng's performance is mixed when compared to its peers in these key financial metrics.

Get to Know XPeng Better

Founded in 2015, XPeng is a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets EVs in China. Its products primarily target the growing base of technology-savvy middle-class consumers in the midrange to high-end segment in China's passenger vehicle market. The company sold over 141,000 EVs in 2023, accounting for about 2% of China's passenger new energy vehicle market. It is also a leader in autonomous driving technology.

XPeng's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, XPeng showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 60.22% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: XPeng's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -15.84%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): XPeng's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -3.72%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): XPeng's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -1.66% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: XPeng's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.45, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for XPeng visit their earnings calendar on our site.

