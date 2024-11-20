A Look at Warner Music Gr's Upcoming Earnings Report

Warner Music Gr (NASDAQ:WMG) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2024-11-21. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Warner Music Gr will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31.

The market awaits Warner Music Gr's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.00, leading to a 0.87% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Warner Music Gr's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 EPS Estimate 0.27 0.25 0.43 0.25 EPS Actual 0.27 0.18 0.30 0.34 Price Change % -1.0% -3.0% -2.0% 2.0%

Market Performance of Warner Music Gr's Stock

Shares of Warner Music Gr were trading at $32.93 as of November 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 1.17%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Warner Music Gr

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Warner Music Gr.

Warner Music Gr has received a total of 3 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $34.67, the consensus suggests a potential 5.28% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Liberty Formula One Gr, Warner Bros. Discovery and Roku, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

As per analysts' assessments, Liberty Formula One Gr is favoring an Buy trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $81.0, suggesting a potential 145.98% upside. Warner Bros. Discovery is maintaining an Neutral status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $11.31, indicating a potential 65.65% downside. As per analysts' assessments, Roku is favoring an Buy trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $84.74, suggesting a potential 157.33% upside. Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Liberty Formula One Gr, Warner Bros. Discovery and Roku, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Warner Music Gr Buy -0.64% $724M 30.35% Liberty Formula One Gr Buy 2.71% $316M 1.65% Warner Bros. Discovery Neutral -3.57% $4.44B 0.39% Roku Buy 16.47% $480.07M -0.37%

Key Takeaway:

Warner Music Gr ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

Discovering Warner Music Gr: A Closer Look

Warner Music is the third-largest of the three major record companies. Recorded music accounts for most of the firm's revenue, with the segment housing notable record labels including Atlantic Records, Warner Records, Elektra Records. Some of the most successful current artists signed to record deals with Warner include Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars, Cardi B, and Dua Lipa. Warner's remaining revenue comes from its publishing business, where Warner Chappell represents more than 150,000 songwriters and composers, some of whom are also Warner recording artists but many of whom are not recording artists or are attached to other labels. Warner Chappel controls more than 1 million musical compositions. Access Industries controls 98% of Warner's voting rights, while holding a 73% economic interest.

Warner Music Gr: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Warner Music Gr's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.64% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Warner Music Gr's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 8.94%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Warner Music Gr's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 30.35%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Warner Music Gr's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.58%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, Warner Music Gr faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

To track all earnings releases for Warner Music Gr visit their earnings calendar on our site.

