A Look at Virtus Inv's Upcoming Earnings Report

Virtus Inv (NASDAQ:VRTS) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-04-25. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Virtus Inv will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $5.93.

Anticipation surrounds Virtus Inv's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 0.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Virtus Inv's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 7.43 6.80 6.61 5.41 EPS Actual 7.50 6.92 6.53 5.41 Price Change % -5.0% 0.0% -5.0% -2.0%

Virtus Inv Share Price Analysis

Shares of Virtus Inv were trading at $153.91 as of April 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 31.58%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Virtus Inv

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Virtus Inv.

With 6 analyst ratings, Virtus Inv has a consensus rating of Underperform. The average one-year price target is $188.67, indicating a potential 22.58% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Acadian Asset Management, P10 and WisdomTree, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Acadian Asset Management, with an average 1-year price target of $25.33, suggesting a potential 83.54% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for P10, with an average 1-year price target of $14.0, suggesting a potential 90.9% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Sell trajectory for WisdomTree, with an average 1-year price target of $8.5, suggesting a potential 94.48% downside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Acadian Asset Management, P10 and WisdomTree, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Virtus Inv Underperform 8.67% $126.21M 3.73% Acadian Asset Management Neutral 27.90% $91.70M 4047.62% P10 Outperform 34.80% $45.59M 1.51% WisdomTree Sell 21.85% $57.81M 6.76%

Key Takeaway:

Virtus Inv ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, while it is in the middle for Return on Equity.

All You Need to Know About Virtus Inv

Virtus Investment Partners Inc provides investment management and related services to institutions and individuals. It uses a multi-manager, multi-style approach, offering investment strategies from investment managers, each having its distinct investment style, autonomous investment process, and individual brand, as well as from select unaffiliated managers for certain funds. Through its multi-manager model, the group provides investment managers with distribution, business, and operational support. The Company operates in one business segment, namely as an asset manager providing investment management and related services for individual and institutional clients.

Virtus Inv's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Virtus Inv's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 8.67%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Virtus Inv's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 14.33%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Virtus Inv's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.73%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Virtus Inv's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.88%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Virtus Inv's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.76. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

