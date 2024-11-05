A Look at United Breweries Co's Upcoming Earnings Report

United Breweries Co (NYSE:CCU) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2024-11-06. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that United Breweries Co will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12.

Investors in United Breweries Co are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.02, leading to a 2.81% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at United Breweries Co's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate 0.09 0.27 0.06 0.14 EPS Actual 0.07 0.75 0.25 0.25 Price Change % 3.0% 1.0% -2.0% -2.0%

United Breweries Co Share Price Analysis

Shares of United Breweries Co were trading at $11.23 as of November 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 8.51%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on United Breweries Co

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on United Breweries Co.

United Breweries Co has received a total of 2 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Sell. With an average one-year price target of $10.25, the consensus suggests a potential 8.73% downside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Boston Beer Co and Molson Coors Beverage, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

The consensus among analysts is an Neutral trajectory for Boston Beer Co, with an average 1-year price target of $340.5, indicating a potential 2932.06% upside. Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Molson Coors Beverage, with an average 1-year price target of $56.44, suggesting a potential 402.58% upside. Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Boston Beer Co and Molson Coors Beverage, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity United Breweries Co Sell -8.64% $210.11B 0.35% Boston Beer Co Neutral 0.64% $280.24M 3.26% Molson Coors Beverage Neutral -0.44% $1.33B 3.25%

Key Takeaway:

United Breweries Co ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is also at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, it is in the middle for Return on Equity.

Get to Know United Breweries Co Better

United Breweries Co Inc is a multi-category beverage company with operations in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay and Uruguay. The company is a player in each one of the beverage categories in which it participates in Chile, including beer, soft drinks, mineral and bottled water, juice, wine, cider and pisco, among others. The Company has three operating segment with respect to its revenues in the geographic areas of commercial activity: Chile; International business and Wine. It generates maximum revenue from Chile.

United Breweries Co: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Challenges: United Breweries Co's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -8.64%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.96%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): United Breweries Co's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.35%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): United Breweries Co's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.14%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: United Breweries Co's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.99. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

To track all earnings releases for United Breweries Co visit their earnings calendar on our site.

