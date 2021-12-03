Look Under The Hood: VB Has 29% Upside

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (Symbol: VB), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $283.76 per unit.

With VB trading at a recent price near $220.77 per unit, that means that analysts see 28.53% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of VB's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Hims & Hers Health Inc (Symbol: HIMS), Vaxcyte Inc (Symbol: PCVX), and AlloVir Inc (Symbol: ALVR). Although HIMS has traded at a recent price of $6.03/share, the average analyst target is 148.76% higher at $15.00/share. Similarly, PCVX has 145.10% upside from the recent share price of $20.40 if the average analyst target price of $50.00/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting ALVR to reach a target price of $44.00/share, which is 142.83% above the recent price of $18.12. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of HIMS, PCVX, and ALVR:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target Vanguard Small-Cap ETF VB $220.77 $283.76 28.53% Hims & Hers Health Inc HIMS $6.03 $15.00 148.76% Vaxcyte Inc PCVX $20.40 $50.00 145.10% AlloVir Inc ALVR $18.12 $44.00 142.83%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

