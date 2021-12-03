Look Under The Hood: VB Has 29% Upside

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (Symbol: VB), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $283.76 per unit.
With VB trading at a recent price near $220.77 per unit, that means that analysts see 28.53% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of VB's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Hims & Hers Health Inc (Symbol: HIMS), Vaxcyte Inc (Symbol: PCVX), and AlloVir Inc (Symbol: ALVR). Although HIMS has traded at a recent price of $6.03/share, the average analyst target is 148.76% higher at $15.00/share. Similarly, PCVX has 145.10% upside from the recent share price of $20.40 if the average analyst target price of $50.00/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting ALVR to reach a target price of $44.00/share, which is 142.83% above the recent price of $18.12. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of HIMS, PCVX, and ALVR:
Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:
|Name
|Symbol
|Recent Price
|Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target
|% Upside to Target
|Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
|VB
|$220.77
|$283.76
|28.53%
|Hims & Hers Health Inc
|HIMS
|$6.03
|$15.00
|148.76%
|Vaxcyte Inc
|PCVX
|$20.40
|$50.00
|145.10%
|AlloVir Inc
|ALVR
|$18.12
|$44.00
|142.83%
Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.
