Look Under The Hood: SPYV Has 10% Upside

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the SPDR— Portfolio S&P 500— Value ETF (Symbol: SPYV), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $46.47 per unit.

With SPYV trading at a recent price near $42.30 per unit, that means that analysts see 9.87% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of SPYV's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Brown-Forman Corp (Symbol: BF.B), Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (Symbol: BR), and Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL). Although BF.B has traded at a recent price of $65.80/share, the average analyst target is 12.03% higher at $73.71/share. Similarly, BR has 11.14% upside from the recent share price of $168.25 if the average analyst target price of $187.00/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting EL to reach a target price of $370.72/share, which is 10.37% above the recent price of $335.89. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of BF.B, BR, and EL:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target SPDR— Portfolio S&P 500— Value ETF SPYV $42.30 $46.47 9.87% Brown-Forman Corp BF.B $65.80 $73.71 12.03% Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc BR $168.25 $187.00 11.14% Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. EL $335.89 $370.72 10.37%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

10 ETFs With Most Upside To Analyst Targets »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.