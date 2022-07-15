Look Under The Hood: QVML Has 28% Upside

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (Symbol: QVML), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $29.15 per unit.

With QVML trading at a recent price near $22.77 per unit, that means that analysts see 28.01% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of QVML's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Freeport-McMoRan Inc (Symbol: FCX), Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: HST), and Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (Symbol: J). Although FCX has traded at a recent price of $25.09/share, the average analyst target is 75.92% higher at $44.14/share. Similarly, HST has 40.04% upside from the recent share price of $15.71 if the average analyst target price of $22.00/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting J to reach a target price of $160.78/share, which is 29.63% above the recent price of $124.03. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of FCX, HST, and J:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF QVML $22.77 $29.15 28.01% Freeport-McMoRan Inc FCX $25.09 $44.14 75.92% Host Hotels & Resorts Inc HST $15.71 $22.00 40.04% Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. J $124.03 $160.78 29.63%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

