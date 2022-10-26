Look Under The Hood: PRF Has 18% Upside

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (Symbol: PRF), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $178.86 per unit.

With PRF trading at a recent price near $151.68 per unit, that means that analysts see 17.92% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of PRF's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc (Symbol: CCEP), Liberty Latin America Ltd (Symbol: LILAK), and BankUnited Inc. (Symbol: BKU). Although CCEP has traded at a recent price of $46.82/share, the average analyst target is 32.42% higher at $62.00/share. Similarly, LILAK has 28.39% upside from the recent share price of $7.75 if the average analyst target price of $9.95/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting BKU to reach a target price of $43.33/share, which is 23.46% above the recent price of $35.10. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of CCEP, LILAK, and BKU:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF PRF $151.68 $178.86 17.92% Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc CCEP $46.82 $62.00 32.42% Liberty Latin America Ltd LILAK $7.75 $9.95 28.39% BankUnited Inc. BKU $35.10 $43.33 23.46%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

