Look Under The Hood: ONEO Has 11% Upside

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF (Symbol: ONEO), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $80.47 per unit.

With ONEO trading at a recent price near $72.46 per unit, that means that analysts see 11.05% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of ONEO's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc (Symbol: GLPI), Janus Henderson Group plc (Symbol: JHG), and AMETEK Inc (Symbol: AME). Although GLPI has traded at a recent price of $38.66/share, the average analyst target is 12.37% higher at $43.44/share. Similarly, JHG has 12.15% upside from the recent share price of $20.59 if the average analyst target price of $23.09/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting AME to reach a target price of $98.67/share, which is 12.12% above the recent price of $88.00. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of GLPI, JHG, and AME:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF ONEO $72.46 $80.47 11.05% Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc GLPI $38.66 $43.44 12.37% Janus Henderson Group plc JHG $20.59 $23.09 12.15% AMETEK Inc AME $88.00 $98.67 12.12%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

