Look Under The Hood: IHI Has 14% Upside

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (Symbol: IHI), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $382.62 per unit.

With IHI trading at a recent price near $334.71 per unit, that means that analysts see 14.31% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of IHI's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (Symbol: BIO), Integer Holdings Corp (Symbol: ITGR), and CONMED Corp (Symbol: CNMD). Although BIO has traded at a recent price of $581.59/share, the average analyst target is 29.82% higher at $755.00/share. Similarly, ITGR has 20.61% upside from the recent share price of $87.06 if the average analyst target price of $105.00/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting CNMD to reach a target price of $156.20/share, which is 17.15% above the recent price of $133.33. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of BIO, ITGR, and CNMD:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF IHI $334.71 $382.62 14.31% Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc BIO $581.59 $755.00 29.82% Integer Holdings Corp ITGR $87.06 $105.00 20.61% CONMED Corp CNMD $133.33 $156.20 17.15%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

