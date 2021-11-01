Look Under The Hood: IHF Has 13% Upside

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (Symbol: IHF), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $315.06 per unit.

With IHF trading at a recent price near $278.69 per unit, that means that analysts see 13.05% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of IHF's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Hims & Hers Health Inc (Symbol: HIMS), Schrodinger Inc (Symbol: SDGR), and Brookdale Senior Living Inc (Symbol: BKD). Although HIMS has traded at a recent price of $7.80/share, the average analyst target is 88.03% higher at $14.67/share. Similarly, SDGR has 56.83% upside from the recent share price of $54.58 if the average analyst target price of $85.60/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting BKD to reach a target price of $8.22/share, which is 26.46% above the recent price of $6.50. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of HIMS, SDGR, and BKD:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF IHF $278.69 $315.06 13.05% Hims & Hers Health Inc HIMS $7.80 $14.67 88.03% Schrodinger Inc SDGR $54.58 $85.60 56.83% Brookdale Senior Living Inc BKD $6.50 $8.22 26.46%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

10 ETFs With Most Upside To Analyst Targets »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.