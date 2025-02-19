Look Under The Hood: FVD Has 11% Upside

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund ETF (Symbol: FVD), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $49.59 per unit.

With FVD trading at a recent price near $44.75 per unit, that means that analysts see 10.81% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of FVD's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Novo-Nordisk AS (Symbol: NVO), America Movil SAB de CV (Symbol: AMX), and Diageo plc (Symbol: DEO). Although NVO has traded at a recent price of $82.33/share, the average analyst target is 41.60% higher at $116.58/share. Similarly, AMX has 31.84% upside from the recent share price of $15.18 if the average analyst target price of $20.01/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting DEO to reach a target price of $130.17/share, which is 20.84% above the recent price of $107.72. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of NVO, AMX, and DEO:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund ETF FVD $44.75 $49.59 10.81% Novo-Nordisk AS NVO $82.33 $116.58 41.60% America Movil SAB de CV AMX $15.18 $20.01 31.84% Diageo plc DEO $107.72 $130.17 20.84%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

10 ETFs With Most Upside To Analyst Targets »

Also see:

 Agricultural Chemicals Dividend Stocks

 ASTH Options Chain

 BSET Historical Stock Prices



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.