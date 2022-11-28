Look to CQQQ for Exposure to China Stocks

U.S. investors are plowing into Chinese stocks as zero-COVID protests in China encourage investors that the country’s economy could rebound sooner than expected.

The Invesco China Technology ETF (CQQQ) has increased over 2% in mid-day trading Monday after a sharp decline on Friday, following widespread demonstrations in China against the country’s zero-tolerance approach to COVID-19. While the ETF has rallied nearly 17% in the past month, it is still down 40% year to date as of November 28.

CQQQ is based on the FTSE China Incl A 25% Technology Capped Index, which includes constituents of the FTSE China Index and FTSE China A Stock Connect Index that are classified as information technology securities, including China A-shares and China B- shares.

As of November 25, CQQQ has 129 holdings, with the largest being Tencent Holdings Ltd (10.29%), Meituan Class B (7.91%), Pinduoduo Inc Sponsored ADR Class A (7.60%), Baidu Inc Class A (6.23%), and Kuaishou Technology Class B (5.47%), according to ETF Database.

Several large cities in China, including capital Beijing and financial center Shanghai, saw widespread protests over the weekend. The protests followed a deadly fire in Urumqi, capital of the remote region of Xinjiang, on Friday that officials said killed 10 people, as some residents suggested that pandemic restrictions contributed to a delay in putting out the fire, The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

China saw nearly 40,000 new locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, according to the National Health Commission. This surge in cases came just weeks after China’s government published a list of 20 measures designed to optimize mitigation of COVID.

CQQQ charges a 70 basis point expense ratio and has $780 million in assets under management as of November 25, according to ETF Database.

For more news, information, and analysis, visit the Innovative ETFs Channel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.