A Look at TJX Companies's Upcoming Earnings Report

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-05-21. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that TJX Companies will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.90.

The announcement from TJX Companies is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.07, leading to a 1.12% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at TJX Companies's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 1.16 1.10 0.92 0.87 EPS Actual 1.23 1.14 0.96 0.93 Price Change % -1.0% 0.0% -1.0% -1.0%

Tracking TJX Companies's Stock Performance

Shares of TJX Companies were trading at $135.03 as of May 19. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 33.23%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on TJX Companies

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on TJX Companies.

Analysts have given TJX Companies a total of 11 ratings, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target is $135.64, indicating a potential 0.45% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Ross Stores, Burlington Stores and Gap, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Ross Stores, with an average 1-year price target of $154.12, suggesting a potential 14.14% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Burlington Stores, with an average 1-year price target of $320.23, suggesting a potential 137.15% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Gap, with an average 1-year price target of $26.69, suggesting a potential 80.23% downside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Ross Stores, Burlington Stores and Gap, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity TJX Companies Outperform -0.37% $4.98B 16.88% Ross Stores Neutral -1.83% $1.57B 10.89% Burlington Stores Outperform 4.82% $1.41B 20.72% Gap Outperform -3.47% $1.61B 6.44%

Key Takeaway:

TJX Companies ranks highest in Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is at the bottom in Revenue Growth.

Unveiling the Story Behind TJX Companies

TJX Companies is the leading off-price retailer of apparel, accessories, and home merchandise in the United States. The firm leverages its more than 20,000 global vendor relationships to procure and sell brand-name merchandise at prices 20%-60% cheaper than conventional retail channels. TJX opportunistically purchases excess inventory that stems from manufacturing overruns and retail closeout sales. The retailer disperses its vast and disparate merchandise across its 5,000 global stores, creating a treasure-hunt shopping experience for consumers. Over three quarters of TJX's sales are derived from the United States, primarily via the T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods banners. About 10% of sales are from Canada and 12% from Europe and Australia.

Breaking Down TJX Companies's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Challenges: TJX Companies's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 January, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.37%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 8.55%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): TJX Companies's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 16.88%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.36%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, TJX Companies faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

To track all earnings releases for TJX Companies visit their earnings calendar on our site.

Latest Ratings for TJX

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 TD Securities Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Overweight May 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight

