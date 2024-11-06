A Look at Thryv Holdings's Upcoming Earnings Report

Thryv Holdings (NASDAQ:THRY) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2024-11-07. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Thryv Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.78.

The market awaits Thryv Holdings's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.30, leading to a 3.2% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Thryv Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.45 0.44 0.37 -0.69 EPS Actual 0.15 0.22 0.32 -0.78 Price Change % -3.0% -11.0% 4.0% 7.000000000000001%

Stock Performance

Shares of Thryv Holdings were trading at $15.22 as of November 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 15.6%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Thryv Holdings

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Thryv Holdings.

A total of 3 analyst ratings have been received for Thryv Holdings, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $27.0, suggesting a potential 77.4% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of National CineMedia, PubMatic and Nexxen International, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

National CineMedia is maintaining an Buy status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $8.19, indicating a potential 46.19% downside. The consensus outlook from analysts is an Neutral trajectory for PubMatic, with an average 1-year price target of $21.2, indicating a potential 39.29% upside. As per analysts' assessments, Nexxen International is favoring an Buy trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $9.5, suggesting a potential 37.58% downside. Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for National CineMedia, PubMatic and Nexxen International, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Thryv Holdings Buy -10.87% $148.59M 3.17% National CineMedia Buy 269.59% $24.30M -2.20% PubMatic Neutral 6.22% $42.11M 0.69% Nexxen International Buy 19.00% $59.89M 0.56%

Key Takeaway:

Thryv Holdings ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is at the top for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, Thryv Holdings is in the middle compared to its peers.

All You Need to Know About Thryv Holdings

Thryv Holdings Inc provides software as service (SaaS) management tools and digital and print marketing tools to small and mid-sized businesses. The company operates in four reportable segments namely Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. It generates maximum revenue from the Thryv U.S. Marketing Services segment.

Financial Insights: Thryv Holdings

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Thryv Holdings's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -10.87%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 2.48%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Thryv Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.17%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Thryv Holdings's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.71%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Thryv Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.87. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

To track all earnings releases for Thryv Holdings visit their earnings calendar on our site.

