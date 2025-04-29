A Look at Spire's Upcoming Earnings Report

Spire (NYSE:SR) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-04-30. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Spire will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.67.

Anticipation surrounds Spire's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.08, leading to a 1.47% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Spire's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.42 -0.53 -0.24 3.72 EPS Actual 1.34 -0.54 -0.14 3.45 Price Change % 1.0% 3.0% -0.0% -0.0%

Spire Share Price Analysis

Shares of Spire were trading at $77.39 as of April 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 24.43%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Spire

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Spire.

Spire has received a total of 5 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $80.0, the consensus suggests a potential 3.37% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of ONE Gas, New Jersey Resources and Chesapeake Utilities, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for ONE Gas, with an average 1-year price target of $77.0, suggesting a potential 0.5% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for New Jersey Resources, with an average 1-year price target of $52.5, suggesting a potential 32.16% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Chesapeake Utilities, with an average 1-year price target of $124.5, suggesting a potential 60.87% upside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for ONE Gas, New Jersey Resources and Chesapeake Utilities are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Spire Neutral -11.56% $269.80M 2.56% ONE Gas Buy 4.09% $222.11M 2.60% New Jersey Resources Neutral 4.53% $202.52M 5.82% Chesapeake Utilities Neutral 16.03% $91.65M 2.68%

Key Takeaway:

Spire ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. Spire is at the bottom for Return on Equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind Spire

Spire Inc is a public utility holding company with three reportable business segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing and Midstream. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas, Alabama Gas Corporation ('Alagasco') changed its name to Spire Alabama Inc. effective September 1, 2017, and Laclede Gas Company changed its name to Spire Missouri Inc. effective August 30, 2017. The Gas Utility segment generates a majority of the company's revenue but is subject to seasonal fluctuations. The Gas Marketing segment includes Laclede Energy Resources, Inc, whose operations include the marketing of natural gas and related activities on a non-regulated basis and the Midstream segment includes transportation and storage of natural gas. Maximum revenue from residential area.

Spire: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Spire's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -11.56% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Utilities sector.

Net Margin: Spire's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 11.58%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Spire's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.56%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Spire's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.7%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, Spire faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

To track all earnings releases for Spire visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for SR

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Guggenheim Maintains Neutral Neutral Mar 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight Mar 2025 JP Morgan Upgrades Neutral Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for SR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.