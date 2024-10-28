A Look at Qorvo's Upcoming Earnings Report

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2024-10-29. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Qorvo to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.85.

The market awaits Qorvo's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS beat by $0.16 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.28% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Qorvo's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.71 1.21 1.66 1.77 EPS Actual 0.87 1.39 2.10 2.39 Price Change % 0.0% -14.000000000000002% 6.0% -3.0%

Market Performance of Qorvo's Stock

Shares of Qorvo were trading at $99.01 as of October 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 15.2%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Qorvo

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Qorvo.

Qorvo has received a total of 14 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $123.21, the consensus suggests a potential 24.44% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Universal Display, MACOM Technology Solns and Lattice Semiconductor, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

As per analysts' assessments, Universal Display is favoring an Buy trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $196.0, suggesting a potential 97.96% upside. Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for MACOM Technology Solns, with an average 1-year price target of $117.5, suggesting a potential 18.67% upside. The consensus among analysts is an Buy trajectory for Lattice Semiconductor, with an average 1-year price target of $59.58, indicating a potential 39.82% downside. Analysis Summary for Peers

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Universal Display, MACOM Technology Solns and Lattice Semiconductor are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Qorvo Neutral 36.17% $332.30M 0.01% Universal Display Buy 8.15% $120.18M 3.47% MACOM Technology Solns Buy 28.25% $101.41M 1.88% Lattice Semiconductor Buy -34.72% $84.75M 3.28%

Key Takeaway:

Qorvo ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

Discovering Qorvo: A Closer Look

Qorvo represents the combined entity of RF Micro Devices and TriQuint Semiconductor, which merged in January 2015. The company specializes in radio frequency filters, power amplifiers, and front-end modules used in many of the world's most advanced smartphones. Qorvo also has a suite of products sold into a variety of nonsmartphone end markets, such as wireless base stations, cable TV and networking equipment, and infrastructure and military applications.

Understanding the Numbers: Qorvo's Finances

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Qorvo's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 36.17%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Qorvo's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.05%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Qorvo's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.01%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Qorvo's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.01%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.56, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for Qorvo visit their earnings calendar on our site.

