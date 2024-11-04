A Look at Outfront Media's Upcoming Earnings Report

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2024-11-05. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Outfront Media to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18.

Anticipation surrounds Outfront Media's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.04, leading to a 6.32% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Outfront Media's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.22 -0.12 0.36 0.13 EPS Actual 0.18 -0.18 0.40 0.09 Price Change % 6.0% -6.0% 19.0% 11.0%

Outfront Media Share Price Analysis

Shares of Outfront Media were trading at $17.77 as of November 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 50.76%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Outfront Media

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Outfront Media.

The consensus rating for Outfront Media is Outperform, based on 2 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $20.0, there's a potential 12.55% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Four Corners Prop, EPR Props and Safehold, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

As per analysts' assessments, Four Corners Prop is favoring an Outperform trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $29.67, suggesting a potential 66.97% upside. The prevailing sentiment among analysts is an Underperform trajectory for EPR Props, with an average 1-year price target of $48.6, implying a potential 173.49% upside. Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Safehold, with an average 1-year price target of $32.17, suggesting a potential 81.04% upside. Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Four Corners Prop, EPR Props and Safehold, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Outfront Media Outperform 1.81% $237.50M 29.37% Four Corners Prop Outperform 3.01% $57.15M 1.96% EPR Props Underperform -6.79% $148.48M 1.68% Safehold Outperform 6.01% $89.66M 0.84%

Key Takeaway:

Outfront Media ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. However, it ranks at the bottom for Return on Equity. Overall, Outfront Media is positioned favorably compared to its peers in terms of financial performance metrics.

About Outfront Media

Outfront Media Inc is a real estate investment trust involved in the ownership of advertising space on its portfolio of billboards and transit displays. The Company generates revenue in the form of rental income by allowing other companies to advertise on its properties and structures under short-term contracts. Outfront Media segments its operations into the United States and International units. Although it also owns assets in Canada and Latin America, the company derives the vast majority of its revenue from billboard advertising agreements in the U.S. Roughly half of the U.S. division's revenue comes from its displays in the New York City and Los Angeles markets. Outfront Media's major customers include entities within the retail, television, healthcare, and entertainment industries.

Understanding the Numbers: Outfront Media's Finances

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Outfront Media showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 1.81% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 36.58%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Outfront Media's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 29.37% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.24%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 6.13, Outfront Media adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Outfront Media visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.