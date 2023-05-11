Look Out, Value Investors! Charlie Munger Thinks You're in Trouble, but Warren Buffett Is More Optimistic

The Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) annual meeting is always a source of great wisdom from Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger, and this year's session was no exception. In this video, Motley Fool contributor Jason Hall, fresh from attending the meeting in person, shares two particularly relevant (and bearish) quotes for value investors from Charlie Munger, as well as a more optimistic opinion from Warren Buffett.

