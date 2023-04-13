Markets
PXD

Look Out for This Ultra-High-Yield Trap: 2 Safer Dividend Stocks to Buy Instead

April 13, 2023 — 05:55 am EDT

Written by Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe for The Motley Fool ->

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD) looks super-juicy right now, with many websites reporting a double-digit divided yield. There's a problem with that number, though, and investors need to understand why it's not a reliable or likely dividend payout to expect in 2023. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe explain Pioneer's dividend, what's likely to happen, and offer up two stocks that might be a better choice for more reliable dividends.

*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of March 28, 2023. The video was published on April 13, 2023.

