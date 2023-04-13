Look Out for This Ultra-High-Yield Trap: 2 Safer Dividend Stocks to Buy Instead

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD) looks super-juicy right now, with many websites reporting a double-digit divided yield. There's a problem with that number, though, and investors need to understand why it's not a reliable or likely dividend payout to expect in 2023. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe explain Pioneer's dividend, what's likely to happen, and offer up two stocks that might be a better choice for more reliable dividends.

*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of March 28, 2023. The video was published on April 13, 2023.

Jason Hall has positions in Clearway Energy. Tyler Crowe has positions in ExxonMobil and TotalEnergies Se. The Motley Fool recommends Pioneer Natural Resources.

