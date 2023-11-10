Look Out For A 'Rage Pump,' Analyst Says: Pepe's Risk-Reward Ratio Remains Favorable

Crypto observers expect a significant uptrend in altcoins, particularly focusing on a "rage pump" for certain digital assets.

The term "rage pump" used by pseudonymous analyst Bluntz refers to a rapid and significant increase in the price of a cryptocurrency.

This development ties into the broader discussions anticipated at Benzinga's Future of Digital Assets conference on Nov. 14, where market dynamics and digital currency trends will be key topics.

PepeCoin: Bluntz highlights Pepe Coin (CRYPTO: PEPE) as a prime candidate for a major price surge.

According to his analysis, PEPE is showing signs of a potential 30% increase in value. He suggests that the coin is gearing up for a "clean 5 wave rise," with the third wave being the longest, a classic pattern in technical analysis that often indicates a strong bullish momentum.

Expect a 25-30% upside for Pepe, Bluntz says. The risk-reward ratio remains favorable for this altcoin.

This bullish sentiment is part of a larger trend observed among various altcoins, signaling a potentially lucrative phase for savvy investors.

Solana: Crypto exchange FTX has been selling between 250,000 to 700,000 Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) tokens every day for the past two weeks.

Despite this sell-off, the price of Solana has remained stable or even shown an upward trend, indicating strong market absorption.

Bluntz predicts that once FTX's unlocked tokens are depleted, which could happen within a week, Solana might experience a significant price pump.

This analysis of Solana's resilience in the face of consistent sell-offs underscores the robust demand and bullish sentiment in the altcoin market.

Bluntz’s insights provide a glimpse into the complex dynamics at play in the cryptocurrency market, a topic likely to be further explored at the upcoming Benzinga's Future of Digital Assets conference on Nov. 14.

