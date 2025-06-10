A Look at Oracle's Upcoming Earnings Report

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-06-11. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Oracle will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.64.

Investors in Oracle are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS missed by $0.02 in the last quarter, leading to a 3.1% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Oracle's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 1.49 1.48 1.32 1.53 EPS Actual 1.47 1.47 1.39 1.63 Price Change % -3.0% -7.000000000000001% 11.0% 13.0%

Tracking Oracle's Stock Performance

Shares of Oracle were trading at $177.15 as of June 09. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 25.94%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Oracle

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Oracle.

Oracle has received a total of 14 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $180.21, the consensus suggests a potential 1.73% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of ServiceNow, Palo Alto Networks and CrowdStrike Holdings, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for ServiceNow, with an average 1-year price target of $1036.07, suggesting a potential 484.85% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Palo Alto Networks, with an average 1-year price target of $210.1, suggesting a potential 18.6% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for CrowdStrike Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $481.41, suggesting a potential 171.75% upside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for ServiceNow, Palo Alto Networks and CrowdStrike Holdings, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Oracle Neutral 6.40% $9.94B 19.27% ServiceNow Outperform 18.63% $2.44B 4.66% Palo Alto Networks Outperform 15.33% $1.67B 3.85% CrowdStrike Holdings Buy 19.80% $814.29M -3.27%

Key Takeaway:

Oracle is positioned in the middle among its peers for revenue growth. It ranks at the top for gross profit. In terms of return on equity, Oracle is also positioned in the middle.

Delving into Oracle's Background

Oracle provides enterprise applications and infrastructure offerings around the world through a variety of flexible IT deployment models, including on-premises, cloud-based, and hybrid. Founded in 1977, Oracle pioneered the first commercial SQL-based relational database management system, which is commonly used for running online transaction processing and data warehousing workloads. Besides database systems, Oracle also sells enterprise resource planning, or ERP, customer relationship management, or CRM, and human capital management, or HCM, applications. Today, Oracle has more than 159,000 full-time employees in over 170 countries.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Oracle

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Oracle displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 28 February, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 6.4%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Oracle's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 20.78% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Oracle's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 19.27% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.9%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Oracle's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 5.75, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for Oracle visit their earnings calendar on our site.

