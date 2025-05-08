A Look at Ocugen's Upcoming Earnings Report

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) will release its quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-05-09. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Ocugen to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.06.

Investors in Ocugen are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS missed by $0.00 in the last quarter, leading to a 9.96% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Ocugen's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 EPS Estimate -0.05 -0.05 -0.05 -0.06 -0.06 EPS Actual -0.05 -0.05 -0.04 -0.05 -0.04 Price Change % 10.0% -9.0% -2.0% 15.0% -9.0%

Ocugen Share Price Analysis

Shares of Ocugen were trading at $0.6621 as of May 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 56.46%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Ocugen

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Ocugen.

The consensus rating for Ocugen is Buy, derived from 4 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $7.25 implies a potential 995.0% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Y-mAbs Therapeutics, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Peer Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for and Y-mAbs Therapeutics are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Y-mAbs Therapeutics Buy 13.41% $18.65M -7.36%

Key Takeaway:

Ocugen ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is also at the bottom for Return on Equity. The Consensus rating for Ocugen is not provided for comparison.

Delving into Ocugen's Background

Ocugen Inc company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies and vaccines that improve health and offer hope for patients across the globe. The company's pipeline includes Modifier Gene Therapy Platform, Novel Biologic Therapy for Retinal Diseases, Regenerative Medicine Cell Therapy Platform, Inhaled Mucosal Vaccine Platform. The company is developing a modifier gene therapy platform designed to fulfill unmet medical needs related to retinal diseases, including inherited retinal diseases ("IRDs"), such as RP, LCA, Stargardt disease, and multifactorial diseases such as dAMD and Geographic Atrophy ("GA").

Breaking Down Ocugen's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Ocugen's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -45.78%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Ocugen's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -1816.75%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ocugen's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -39.51%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ocugen's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -19.23%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Ocugen's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.1, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for Ocugen visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for OCGN

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 Chardan Capital Maintains Buy Buy Mar 2025 HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Buy Buy Feb 2025 Chardan Capital Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for OCGN

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.