A Look at Monro's Upcoming Earnings Report

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-05-28. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Monro will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03.

Anticipation surrounds Monro's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $0.10 in the last quarter, leading to a 3.47% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Monro's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.29 0.26 0.01 0.30 EPS Actual 0.19 0.17 0.22 0.21 Price Change % -3.0% -1.0% -6.0% 3.0%

Tracking Monro's Stock Performance

Shares of Monro were trading at $12.66 as of May 26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 43.78%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Monro

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Monro.

Analysts have provided Monro with 5 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $18.8, suggesting a potential 48.5% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Monro, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Overview of Peer Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for and Monro are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Monro Neutral -3.74% $104.80M 0.65%

Key Takeaway:

Monro is positioned in the middle among its peers for consensus rating. It ranks at the bottom for revenue growth, indicating a decline in revenue. In terms of gross profit, Monro is at the top compared to its peers. However, its return on equity is at the bottom, suggesting lower profitability relative to others in the group.

All You Need to Know About Monro

Monro Inc is a provider automobile service stations in the United States. Through its network of company-owned service stations, Monro Muffler Brake offers maintenance, repair, tire, and fleet management services for automobiles focused largely on undercar services such as brake, steering, exhaust, drivetrain, and suspension systems. Next to service stores, the company also offers tire stores specialised in tire replacement and service.

Key Indicators: Monro's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Monro's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.74%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Monro's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 1.39%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Monro's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.65%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.25%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.83.

To track all earnings releases for Monro visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for MNRO

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight Apr 2025 Stephens & Co. Upgrades Equal-Weight Overweight Apr 2025 Stephens & Co. Reiterates Equal-Weight Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for MNRO

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.