A Look at Molina Healthcare's Upcoming Earnings Report

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-04-23. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Molina Healthcare will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $6.58.

Molina Healthcare bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.83, leading to a 10.09% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Molina Healthcare's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 5.88 5.94 5.55 5.59 EPS Actual 5.05 6.01 5.86 5.73 Price Change % -10.0% 18.0% 12.0% -4.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Molina Healthcare were trading at $302.09 as of April 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 15.87%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Molina Healthcare

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Molina Healthcare.

A total of 9 analyst ratings have been received for Molina Healthcare, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $363.56, suggesting a potential 20.35% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of HealthEquity, Centene and Alignment Healthcare, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for HealthEquity, with an average 1-year price target of $111.11, suggesting a potential 63.22% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Centene, with an average 1-year price target of $68.33, suggesting a potential 77.38% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Alignment Healthcare, with an average 1-year price target of $18.19, suggesting a potential 93.98% downside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for HealthEquity, Centene and Alignment Healthcare are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Molina Healthcare Neutral 16.04% $1.11B 5.42% HealthEquity Outperform 18.84% $189.04M 1.24% Centene Neutral 3.41% $3.72B 1.05% Alignment Healthcare Buy 50.68% $86.34M -29.00%

Key Takeaway:

Molina Healthcare ranks in the middle for consensus rating. It ranks at the bottom for revenue growth. It ranks at the top for gross profit. It ranks at the bottom for return on equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare Inc offers healthcare plans focused on Medicaid-related solutions for low-income families and individuals. Its health plans are operated by a network of subsidiaries, each of which is licensed as a health maintenance organization (HMO). It has four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace and Others. The Medicaid, Medicare, and Marketplace segments represent the government-funded or sponsored programs under which it offers managed healthcare services. The Other segment, which is insignificant to its consolidated results of operations, includes long-term services and supports consultative services in Wisconsin. It generates majority revenue from Medicaid segment.

Molina Healthcare: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Molina Healthcare's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 16.04% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Molina Healthcare's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 2.39%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Molina Healthcare's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.42%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.6%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Molina Healthcare's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.69, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

