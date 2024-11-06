A Look at Lucid Gr's Upcoming Earnings Report

Lucid Gr (NASDAQ:LCID) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2024-11-07. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Lucid Gr will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.30.

Lucid Gr bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.03, leading to a 3.0% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Lucid Gr's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate -0.26 -0.25 -0.29 -0.35 EPS Actual -0.29 -0.30 -0.29 -0.28 Price Change % 3.0% -14.000000000000002% -17.0% -8.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Lucid Gr were trading at $2.25 as of November 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 41.83%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Lucid Gr

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Lucid Gr.

The consensus rating for Lucid Gr is Neutral, derived from 9 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $3.67 implies a potential 63.11% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Thor Industries, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

The consensus among analysts is an Neutral trajectory for Thor Industries, with an average 1-year price target of $111.0, indicating a potential 4833.33% upside. Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for and Thor Industries are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Lucid Gr Neutral 32.95% $-269.77M -20.40% Thor Industries Neutral -7.45% $401.33M 2.23%

Key Takeaway:

Lucid Gr ranks higher in Revenue Growth compared to its peers. However, it has a lower Gross Profit and Return on Equity.

Delving into Lucid Gr's Background

Lucid Group Inc is a technology and automotive company. It develops the next generation of electric vehicle (EV) technologies. It is a vertically integrated company that designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems in-house using our own equipment and factory.

Breaking Down Lucid Gr's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Lucid Gr's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 32.95%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Lucid Gr's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -393.98%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lucid Gr's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -20.4%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lucid Gr's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -9.23%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Lucid Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.69.

To track all earnings releases for Lucid Gr visit their earnings calendar on our site.

