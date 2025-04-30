A Look at LeMaitre Vascular's Upcoming Earnings Report

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-05-01. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate LeMaitre Vascular to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50.

The market awaits LeMaitre Vascular's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.00, which was followed by a 8.07% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at LeMaitre Vascular's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.49 0.43 0.47 0.39 EPS Actual 0.49 0.49 0.53 0.44 Price Change % -8.0% 7.000000000000001% -1.0% 11.0%

Performance of LeMaitre Vascular Shares

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular were trading at $92.6 as of April 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 34.81%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on LeMaitre Vascular

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on LeMaitre Vascular.

The consensus rating for LeMaitre Vascular is Buy, derived from 3 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $105.0 implies a potential 13.39% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of NovoCure, Enovis and QuidelOrtho, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for NovoCure, with an average 1-year price target of $29.67, suggesting a potential 67.96% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Enovis, with an average 1-year price target of $64.0, suggesting a potential 30.89% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for QuidelOrtho, with an average 1-year price target of $43.67, suggesting a potential 52.84% downside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for NovoCure, Enovis and QuidelOrtho, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity LeMaitre Vascular Buy 13.98% $38.59M 3.35% NovoCure Neutral 11.91% $116.47M -9.50% Enovis Buy 23.29% $307.52M -23.87% QuidelOrtho Neutral -4.69% $326.10M -5.78%

Key Takeaway:

LeMaitre Vascular ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It also leads in Gross Profit margin. However, it has the lowest Return on Equity. Overall, LeMaitre Vascular is positioned favorably compared to its peers in terms of financial performance.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular Inc manufactures and distributes medical devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products are used during open vascular surgery and address several anatomical areas, such as the carotid, lower extremities, upper extremities, and aorta. The firm's lower extremities product line contributes towards the proportion of revenue, followed by the carotid product line. LeMaitre's surgical devices include angioscopes, balloon catheters, carotid shunts, phlebectomy devices, vascular grafts, vascular patches and vessel closure systems.It has a single operating segment engaged in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of medical devices and implants, as well as the processing and cryopreservation of human tissues for implantation in patients.

A Deep Dive into LeMaitre Vascular's Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: LeMaitre Vascular's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 13.98%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: LeMaitre Vascular's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 20.07%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): LeMaitre Vascular's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.35%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): LeMaitre Vascular's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.41%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: LeMaitre Vascular's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.55.

