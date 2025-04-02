A Look at Exxon Mobil's Upcoming Earnings Report

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-04-03. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Exxon Mobil to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.86.

Anticipation surrounds Exxon Mobil's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.12, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Exxon Mobil's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 1.55 1.88 2.01 2.06 EPS Actual 1.67 1.92 2.14 2.06 Price Change % -3.0% -2.0% -0.0% -3.0%

Exxon Mobil Share Price Analysis

Shares of Exxon Mobil were trading at $119.04 as of April 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 1.38%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Exxon Mobil

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Exxon Mobil.

The consensus rating for Exxon Mobil is Outperform, derived from 5 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $128.4 implies a potential 7.86% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Chevron, Shell and TotalEnergies, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Chevron is maintaining an Outperform status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $175.38, indicating a potential 47.33% upside.

The consensus outlook from analysts is an Outperform trajectory for Shell, with an average 1-year price target of $83.36, indicating a potential 29.97% downside.

As per analysts' assessments, TotalEnergies is favoring an Neutral trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $64.1, suggesting a potential 46.15% downside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Chevron, Shell and TotalEnergies are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Exxon Mobil Outperform -0.77% $17.25B 2.86% Chevron Outperform -1.22% $13.21B 2.10% Shell Outperform -15.81% $6.83B 0.51% TotalEnergies Neutral -13.97% $13.67B 3.38%

Key Takeaway:

Exxon Mobil ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. However, it ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth.

Get to Know Exxon Mobil Better

ExxonMobil is an integrated oil and gas company that explores for, produces, and refines oil worldwide. In 2023, it produced 2.4 million barrels of liquids and 7.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day. At the end of 2023, reserves were 16.9 billion barrels of oil equivalent, 66% of which were liquids. The company is one of the world's largest refiners, with a total global refining capacity of 4.5 million barrels of oil per day, and is one of the world's largest manufacturers of commodity and specialty chemicals.

Exxon Mobil's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Challenges: Exxon Mobil's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.77%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Exxon Mobil's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 9.39%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Exxon Mobil's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.86% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.66%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Exxon Mobil's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.16.

