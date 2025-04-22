A Look at Edwards Lifesciences's Upcoming Earnings Report

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-04-23. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Edwards Lifesciences will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59.

The announcement from Edwards Lifesciences is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.04, leading to a 6.92% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Edwards Lifesciences's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.55 0.64 0.69 0.64 EPS Actual 0.59 0.67 0.70 0.66 Price Change % 7.000000000000001% -1.0% -31.0% -2.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences were trading at $69.2 as of April 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 20.65%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Edwards Lifesciences

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences has received a total of 8 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $79.0, the consensus suggests a potential 14.16% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of IDEXX Laboratories, ResMed and GE HealthCare Techs, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for IDEXX Laboratories, with an average 1-year price target of $507.0, suggesting a potential 632.66% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for ResMed, with an average 1-year price target of $267.0, suggesting a potential 285.84% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for GE HealthCare Techs, with an average 1-year price target of $104.33, suggesting a potential 50.77% upside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for IDEXX Laboratories, ResMed and GE HealthCare Techs, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Edwards Lifesciences Neutral 9.43% $1.09B 3.95% IDEXX Laboratories Neutral 5.84% $570.66M 13.45% ResMed Outperform 10.26% $751.27M 6.60% GE HealthCare Techs Buy 2.17% $2.27B 8.60%

Key Takeaway:

Edwards Lifesciences ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, it is at the bottom compared to its peers.

Delving into Edwards Lifesciences's Background

Spun off from Baxter International in 2000, Edwards Lifesciences designs, manufactures, and markets a range of medical devices and equipment for advanced stages of structural heart disease. It has established itself as a leader across key products, including surgical tissue heart valves, transcatheter aortic valves, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid valve technologies. The firm derives about 60% of its total sales from outside the US.

Edwards Lifesciences's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Edwards Lifesciences showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 9.43% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Edwards Lifesciences's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 27.83% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Edwards Lifesciences's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.95%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Edwards Lifesciences's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.96% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Edwards Lifesciences's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.07, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Edwards Lifesciences visit their earnings calendar on our site.

