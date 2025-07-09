A Look at Delta Air Lines's Upcoming Earnings Report

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-07-10. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Delta Air Lines will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.01.

The announcement from Delta Air Lines is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.08, leading to a 11.09% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Delta Air Lines's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.38 1.76 1.52 2.37 EPS Actual 0.46 1.85 1.50 2.36 Price Change % -11.0% 9.0% 2.0% -3.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Delta Air Lines were trading at $50.52 as of July 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 13.78%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Delta Air Lines

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Delta Air Lines.

The consensus rating for Delta Air Lines is Buy, based on 3 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $58.33, there's a potential 15.46% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of United Airlines Holdings, Southwest Airlines and Alaska Air Gr, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for United Airlines Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $90.43, suggesting a potential 79.0% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Southwest Airlines, with an average 1-year price target of $31.2, suggesting a potential 38.24% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Alaska Air Gr, with an average 1-year price target of $52.0, suggesting a potential 2.93% upside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for United Airlines Holdings, Southwest Airlines and Alaska Air Gr, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Delta Air Lines Buy 2.12% $3.01B 1.56% United Airlines Holdings Buy 5.37% $3.32B 3.06% Southwest Airlines Neutral 1.56% $867M -1.51% Alaska Air Gr Neutral 40.55% $255M -3.90%

Key Takeaway:

Delta Air Lines is positioned in the middle among its peers for Consensus rating. It ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth. In terms of Gross Profit, Delta Air Lines is at the top among its peers. For Return on Equity, Delta Air Lines is positioned in the middle compared to its peers.

Get to Know Delta Air Lines Better

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is one of the world's largest airlines, with a network of over 300 destinations in more than 50 countries. Delta operates a hub-and-spoke network, where it gathers and distributes passengers across the globe through its biggest hubs in Atlanta, New York, Salt Lake City, Detroit, Seattle, and Minneapolis-St. Paul. Delta has historically earned most of its international revenue and profits from flying passengers over the Atlantic Ocean.

Delta Air Lines: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Delta Air Lines displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 2.12%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 1.71%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.56%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Delta Air Lines's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.31%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, Delta Air Lines adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Delta Air Lines visit their earnings calendar on our site.

