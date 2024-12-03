A Look at ChargePoint Hldgs's Upcoming Earnings Report

ChargePoint Hldgs (NYSE:CHPT) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2024-12-04. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that ChargePoint Hldgs will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.09.

ChargePoint Hldgs bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.00, leading to a 17.75% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at ChargePoint Hldgs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.1 -0.13 -0.13 -0.22 EPS Actual -0.1 -0.11 -0.12 -0.28 Price Change % -18.0% 6.0% -4.0% 10.0%

Market Performance of ChargePoint Hldgs's Stock

Shares of ChargePoint Hldgs were trading at $1.19 as of December 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 41.95%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on ChargePoint Hldgs

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on ChargePoint Hldgs.

ChargePoint Hldgs has received a total of 9 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $2.36, the consensus suggests a potential 98.32% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of GrafTech International, Amprius Technologies and FuelCell Energy, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

The consensus outlook from analysts is an Neutral trajectory for GrafTech International, with an average 1-year price target of $2.2, indicating a potential 84.87% upside. The consensus outlook from analysts is an Buy trajectory for Amprius Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $10.0, indicating a potential 740.34% upside. The consensus among analysts is an Neutral trajectory for FuelCell Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $3.12, indicating a potential 162.18% upside. Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for GrafTech International, Amprius Technologies and FuelCell Energy, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity ChargePoint Hldgs Neutral -27.88% $25.59M -27.07% GrafTech International Neutral -17.82% $-12.07M -996.22% Amprius Technologies Buy 180.74% $-5.10M -17.91% FuelCell Energy Neutral -7.11% $-6.20M -5.09%

Key Takeaway:

ChargePoint Hldgs ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is also at the bottom for Return on Equity. The company's Consensus rating is neutral, in line with some peers. Overall, ChargePoint Hldgs lags behind its peers in key financial metrics.

Discovering ChargePoint Hldgs: A Closer Look

ChargePoint designs, develops, and markets networked electric vehicle charging system infrastructure and cloud-based services that enable consumers to locate, reserve, and authenticate EV charging. The company's hardware product lineup includes solutions across home, commercial, and fast-charging applications. ChargePoint derives the majority of its revenue from the United States.

ChargePoint Hldgs's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, ChargePoint Hldgs faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -27.88% in revenue growth as of 31 July, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: ChargePoint Hldgs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -63.46%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -27.07%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -6.7%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: ChargePoint Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.31, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for ChargePoint Hldgs visit their earnings calendar on our site.

