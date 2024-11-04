A Look at Boyd Gaming's Upcoming Earnings Report

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2024-10-24. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Boyd Gaming to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.38.

The market awaits Boyd Gaming's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.09, leading to a 4.31% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Boyd Gaming's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 1.38 1.49 1.57 1.47 1.47 EPS Actual 1.52 1.58 1.51 1.66 1.36 Price Change % 8.0% 4.0% -15.0% 2.0% -12.0%

Market Performance of Boyd Gaming's Stock

Shares of Boyd Gaming were trading at $68.66 as of November 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 18.96%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Boyd Gaming

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Boyd Gaming.

Analysts have provided Boyd Gaming with 11 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $74.36, suggesting a potential 8.3% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Caesars Entertainment, Light & Wonder and Red Rock Resorts, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Caesars Entertainment is maintaining an Outperform status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $53.91, indicating a potential 21.48% downside. Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Light & Wonder, with an average 1-year price target of $111.4, suggesting a potential 62.25% upside. The consensus among analysts is an Neutral trajectory for Red Rock Resorts, with an average 1-year price target of $59.25, indicating a potential 13.71% downside. Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Caesars Entertainment, Light & Wonder and Red Rock Resorts, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Boyd Gaming Outperform 6.43% $499.36M 7.84% Caesars Entertainment Outperform -4.01% $1.52B -0.21% Light & Wonder Buy 11.90% $582M 10.12% Red Rock Resorts Neutral 16.89% $300.45M 24.25%

Key Takeaway:

Boyd Gaming ranks highest in Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corp is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. The company operates wholly-owned gaming entertainment properties (casino space, slot machines, table games, and hotel rooms) in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. Geographical regions separate its business segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest and South, and Online. Midwest and South hold the key number of entertainment properties, and it generate the majority of sales for the company.

Boyd Gaming's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Boyd Gaming's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 6.43% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 13.64%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Boyd Gaming's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 7.84%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Boyd Gaming's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.09% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Boyd Gaming's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 2.35, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Boyd Gaming visit their earnings calendar on our site.

