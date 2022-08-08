Look Beyond the Politics of Palantir, And Focus on its Stock Instead

Palantir (PLTR) is a company that stirs up strong emotions. The cofounders, Peter Thiel, and Alex Karp, personify a lot of the tech stereotypes that turn some people off: They are incredibly wealthy, outspoken people, with a libertarian bent and a penchant for the outrageous, whose nerdiness is evidenced by the fact that their company has a name derived from the Lord of the Rings. Due to their politics, they can sometimes be boogeyman to those on the left of American politics, but this is not confined to that side of the aisle.

Even those who might agree with the politics of Thiel, Karp and the other senior people at the company, find the fact that they are in the business of data collection and analytics off-putting, especially because Palantir was built primarily around government contracting in that industry. Much of what they do on the government side is classified or unclear for other reasons, but helping the government with better surveillance and data analysis doesn’t exactly endear them to small government conservatives, no matter how libertarian the words of their founders and officers may be.

However, if you can detach yourself from the emotional and political response to Palantir, a good long-term case can be made for the stock at the levels we will likely see over the next few days. They released earnings this morning that missed badly in terms of EPS, with a loss of around $0.01 per share versus expectations for a profit of $0.03, and the stock is tumbling in the pre-market as a result. Dig a bit deeper into the numbers, though, and there appears to be something going on at Palantir that makes buying on this drop an attractive proposition.

As I said, Palantir was built on government contracting. That may have put some right-leaning investors off the stock, but the real problem with it was from a business perspective. Yes, government contracts tend to be lucrative, but they are by definition given at the whim of politicians. In that context, any association with a Peter Thiel-like figure raises the specter of a comment or action that prompts retaliation from the White House or Congress. As far as I know, that hasn’t yet caused problems for Palantir, but the possibility that it could at some point will have been off-putting for a lot of potential buyers of the stock.

That is why, in many ways, the most important thing about this morning’s earnings from PLTR wasn’t the bottom line; it was the revelation that its commercial customer base increased by 250% year on year, with a corresponding 46% increase in revenue from that division. Add to that the fact that despite the EPS miss, overall revenue actually grew, and the conclusion would be that the company is sacrificing short-term profitability by investing money to secure diversification into non-government business. That will have enormous long-term benefits and reduce the volatility of income and profits. If that is the case, then PLTR below $10 looks like a steal.

Look, I get it. Some people won’t buy the stock because Thiel, Karp et al are too right wing for them, and some won’t because they see Palantir’s business of making the government better at surveillance as a betrayal of those views. For those of us who look at a stock based on a company’s prospects, not its politics, Palantir is a company with good name recognition and strong branding in the growing fields of data collection and analysis, making much-needed investments to expand and diversify their business. That makes PLTR a buy on the post-earnings drop, whatever side of the political divide you may favor.

