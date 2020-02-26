Look at These 3 Invesco Mutual Funds

Founded in 1978, Invesco Ltd had preliminary assets under management of $1,226.2 billion as of Dec 31, 2019. With nearly 750 investment professionals and more than 8,000 employees, the company offers a wide range of financial services through offices in 25 countries.

This renowned global investment management company offers financial solutions through a diverse set of investment vehicles across major equity, fixed income and alternative asset classes. Mutual funds managed by the company include both equity and fixed income funds, and domestic and international funds.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Invesco mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds, their Zacks Rank and past performance.

Invesco World Bond Fund Class A AUBAX aims for total return, which consists of current income and capital growth. The fund invests the majority of its assets in fixed income securities, derivatives and other instruments whose economic characteristics are similar to such securities. The non-diversified fund invests in U.S. and non-U.S. issuers alike. AUBAX has three-year annualized returns of 5.1%.

AUBAX has an expense ratio of 0.94% compared with the category average of 0.97%.

Invesco Core Plus Bond Fund Class A ACPSX invests the majority of its assets in fixed income securities, derivatives and other instruments that have economic characteristics similar to the aforementioned securities. The fund seeks current income and capital appreciation. ACPSX may also invest a minority of its assets in foreign debt securities. ACPSX has three-year annualized returns of 5%.

As of the end of December 2019, ACPSX held 1,118 issues, with 2.78% of its assets invested in United States Treasury Notes 1.75%.

Invesco Health Care Fund Class Y GGHYX seeks capital appreciation over a long period of time. The fund invests the majority of its assets in securities of companies that operate in the healthcare industry. It may invest in securities of companies across all market capitalizations. GGHYX has three-year annualized returns of 13.2%.

Henry Wu is a fund manager of GGHYX since 2017.

To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all Invesco mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.