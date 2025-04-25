A Look at Alliance Res Partners's Upcoming Earnings Report

Alliance Res Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-04-28. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Alliance Res Partners will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51.

The market awaits Alliance Res Partners's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.34, which was followed by a 1.38% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Alliance Res Partners's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.67 0.86 0.93 0.93 EPS Actual 0.33 0.66 0.77 1.21 Price Change % 1.0% 0.0% -1.0% 1.0%

Tracking Alliance Res Partners's Stock Performance

Shares of Alliance Res Partners were trading at $27.45 as of April 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 22.87%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Alliance Res Partners

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Alliance Res Partners.

Alliance Res Partners has received a total of 1 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $29.0, the consensus suggests a potential 5.65% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Core Natural Resources, Peabody Energy and Centrus Energy, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Core Natural Resources, with an average 1-year price target of $115.0, suggesting a potential 318.94% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Peabody Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $22.5, suggesting a potential 18.03% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Centrus Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $177.67, suggesting a potential 547.25% upside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Core Natural Resources, Peabody Energy and Centrus Energy are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Alliance Res Partners Buy -5.65% $64.13M 1.21% Core Natural Resources Buy -10.18% $436.29M 1.99% Peabody Energy Buy -9.06% $166.10M 0.84% Centrus Energy Buy 46.33% $61.80M 45.16%

Key Takeaway:

Alliance Res Partners ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is also at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, it is at the top for Return on Equity.

Discovering Alliance Res Partners: A Closer Look

Alliance Resource Partners LP operates as a coal mining company based in the United States. It has four segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Oil & Gas Royalties and Coal Royalties. The Illinois Basin comprises underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland and West Virginia. The Appalachia segment comprises the Mettiki mining complex, the Tunnel Ridge mining complex and the MC Mining complex. The Oil & Gas Royalties has oil & gas mineral interests held by AR Midland and AllDale I & II and includes Alliance Minerals' equity interests in both AllDale III and Cavalier Minerals. The Coal Royalties has included coal mineral reserves and resources owned or leased by Alliance Resource Properties.

Understanding the Numbers: Alliance Res Partners's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Alliance Res Partners faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -5.65% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Alliance Res Partners's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.85% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Alliance Res Partners's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.21%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Alliance Res Partners's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.76% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Alliance Res Partners's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.27, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Alliance Res Partners visit their earnings calendar on our site.

