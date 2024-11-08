A Look Ahead: Zeta Global Holdings's Earnings Forecast

Zeta Global Holdings (NYSE:ZETA) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2024-11-11. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Zeta Global Holdings to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17.

Zeta Global Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.03, leading to a 12.0% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Zeta Global Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.10 0.07 0.14 0.09 EPS Actual 0.13 0.07 0.16 0.05 Price Change % 12.0% 18.0% -1.0% 5.0%

Tracking Zeta Global Holdings's Stock Performance

Shares of Zeta Global Holdings were trading at $34.24 as of November 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 319.09%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Zeta Global Holdings

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Zeta Global Holdings.

Analysts have given Zeta Global Holdings a total of 21 ratings, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target is $34.76, indicating a potential 9.07% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Vertex, Smartsheet and Informatica, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Vertex is maintaining an Buy status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $55.86, indicating a potential 75.27% upside. As per analysts' assessments, Smartsheet is favoring an Neutral trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $56.94, suggesting a potential 78.66% upside. Informatica received a Neutral consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $32.0, implying a potential 6.54% downside. Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Vertex, Smartsheet and Informatica are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Zeta Global Holdings Buy 32.61% $136.76M -13.74% Vertex Buy 17.52% $110.52M 2.93% Smartsheet Neutral 17.33% $226.56M 1.20% Informatica Neutral 3.41% $340.87M -0.59%

Key Takeaway:

Zeta Global Holdings ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is also at the bottom for Return on Equity.

About Zeta Global Holdings

Zeta Global Holdings Corp is an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software. It serves enterprise customers across multiple industries, including financial services, insurance, telecommunications, automotive, travel and hospitality, and retail. Its Zeta Marketing Platform, or ZMP, is an omnichannel marketing platform with identity data at its core. The ZMP can analyze billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing.

A Deep Dive into Zeta Global Holdings's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Zeta Global Holdings showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 32.61% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Zeta Global Holdings's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -12.32%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Zeta Global Holdings's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -13.74%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Zeta Global Holdings's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -4.95%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Zeta Global Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.85. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

To track all earnings releases for Zeta Global Holdings visit their earnings calendar on our site.

